WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Files Appeal In UK Court Against US Extradition

Nearly two months after the British government ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face espionage charges, his legal team has filed an appeal in the UK’s high court. Assange's appeal came after a British court ruling that cleared his extradition to the US. Later, in June, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel signed the extradition order. However, Assange received backing from the United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet. As he got support from the top UN official, Assange’s legal team underscored it was the perfect time to appeal in the UK’s high court.

PRESS RELEASE:



Julian #Assange Files his Perfected Grounds of Appeal to the High Court https://t.co/0AYOBXiiAX pic.twitter.com/RJLuVwJVbR — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 26, 2022

Notably, 51-year-old Assange has battled in British courts for decades to avoid being sent to the United States. He faces at least 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse. However, his legal team argued that their client is being charged and penalised for his political opinions. On the other hand, his wife, Stella Assange, took to the microblogging site on Saturday and dubbed the prosecution unlawful. "Overwhelming evidence has emerged proving that the US prosecution against my husband is a criminal abuse," she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by WikiLeaks, it said Assange is filing his Perfected Grounds of Appeal before the High Court of Justice Administrative Court.

According to the statement, the Perfected Grounds of Appeal contain the arguments on which Assange intends to challenge District Judge Vanessa Baraitser's decision of 4 January 2021, and introduces significant new evidence that has developed since that ruling.

"Since the last ruling, overwhelming evidence has emerged proving that the United States prosecution against my husband is a criminal abuse. The High Court judges will now decide whether Julian is given the opportunity to put the case against the United States before the open court, and in full, at the appeal," Stella Assange said. On the other hand, US prosecutors argued Assange unlawfully assisted US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk. Journalism organisations and human rights groups have called on Britain to refuse the extradition request.

(Image: AP)