Will US Midterm Election Results Dampen Donald Trump's Ambitious 2024 Re-run Plans?

On the eve of the US midterm elections former president Donald Trump publicly shared that there is a "very big announcement" which he planned to make on November 15. Was this Trump's strategy to maximize the advantage of the result? A week ago while addressing one of the rallies for the US midterm elections Donald Trump said, “This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America.”

Donald Trump on shaky grounds in US 2024 elections

The former president Donald Trump has become the target of the GOP's disappointment after what appears to be an underwhelming election, as a number of entities including prominent conservative commentators, right-leaning publications, and lawmakers have criticized his influence on voters, along with his choice of endorsement of a number of candidates who have lost races. Just before the " big" announcement (of running for the US 2024 elections for president), Trump appeared to be in a position of unique vulnerability and there is no going back now. His presidential bid has been widely anticipated for months and has hinted so many times to return to the White House during the midterm election rallies. But it is seen that the timing of the announcement appeared to be up in the air only. Different media reports have been shared in the recent week that pointed to a post-elections November announcement. However, the date he selected is the day when former Vice President Mike Pence is set to release his memoir which is being seen as slightly intentional by many.

According to the media reports, Trump was also planning to announce the "big announcement" on November 14 which is the deadline for Trump's testimony from the House committee which is investigating the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021. He was served by the panel with a historic subpoena last month legally requiring his cooperation. And the troubles of Trump do not end at the subpoena. He is also likely to face a new defamation suit from a journalist who says Trump raped her in the 1990s. In the meantime, South Carolina's Lindsey Graham is going to testify before the grand jury in a case into possible interference by Trump and his allies in 2020. As per reports, he appears to be announcing his presidential bid as he wrote “Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!”