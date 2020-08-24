Wisconsin Police Shoot Unarmed Black Man Multiple Times, Video Sparks Outrage

Protests erupted yet again in the US state of Wisconsin after police officers reportedly shot an unarmed Black man on August 23. According to international media reports, the man was hospitalised in a critical condition after the police shot him multiple times. Following the incident, the officials imposed a curfew in the city of Kenosha and crowds gathered at the scene threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at police.

According to a press release, the KPD said, “The police officers were to the 2800 block of 40th Street for a domestic incident and were involved in an officer-involved shooting. Officers provided immediate aid to the person. The person was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. The person is in serious condition”.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as Jacob Blake by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. The governor reportedly said that the state officials stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites.

The officers who were involved in the shooting have now been reportedly placed on administrative leave. The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation is heading up an investigation into the shooting and will seek to provide a report of the incident to the prosecutor with 30 days, media outlets reported. No further information was given by the police officials as to what led to the shooting.

A video circulating on social media showed Blake walking towards a car followed by two officers. The clip also showed one of the officers shooting him as Blake opened his car door. Multiple fires were set at the scene, according to the videos by the crowd that gathered to protest against the incident.

Protesters chant ‘no justice, no peace’

The horrifying incident immediately set off unrest in the city. The crowd of about a hundred people had reached the Kenosha County Police Safety Building. They reportedly chanted ‘no justice, no peace’. A line of police also flanked the building and faced off with the crowd, moving away from the building.

