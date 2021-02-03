Woman With Rare Disease Needs Liver Transplant As She Gets Drunk Without Consuming Alcohol

A Connecticut woman recently attracted global attention after being diagnosed with Auto-brewery system/syndrome (ABS), a rarest of a rare disease that leads to a person getting drunk without consuming alcohol. Sara Lefebvre, who was diagnosed with the disease on February 2, revealed that the disease has had a serious consequence in her life, including one time when she was caught for “drinking” and driving. The 38 years old, who is currently battling jaundice, is now looking for a liver transplant to get her health back on track.

What is ABS?

According to medical experts, Auto-brewery system/syndrome is a disease which turns any yeast in a person’s stomach to excessive quantities of ethanol. This organically produced ethanol then travels through the person’s body making him/her intoxicated. It was due to this condition that Lefebvre, who has been a strict teetotaler throughout her life, got into her drunken state.

Since her diagnosis, the 38-year-old has been undertaking anti-fungal treatment. However, medical practitioners have warned the drugs will only keep her okay till she gets a liver transplant. Another problem that Lefebvre was now facing was that of being removed from the hospital transplant list due to high content in her blood. Speaking to Ladbible about her condition, she said that unless she does not get a transplant, she was going to die. Meanwhile, her husband Ant has speculated that this condition happened because of repeated antibiotics courses she needed as a child. Lefebvre is currently battling jaundice and live damage, at a local hospital.

