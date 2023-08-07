Zuckerberg Says 'not Holding My Breath' On Cage Fight As Musk Procrastinates Announcement

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, mentioned that he was eagerly anticipating confirmation from Elon Musk regarding the August date proposed for their potential showdown in a billionaire cage match. Through his latest social media venture, Threads, Zuckerberg, who now serves as the CEO of Meta, expressed his interest in engaging with Musk, aged 51, on August 26. However, the response from his tech competitor is still pending.

“I’m ready today,” the 39-year-old META founder wrote in response to a Musk tweet about his preparation for the fight. “I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath," he added.

Since June, the billionaires have been engaged on social media in an ongoing exchange of ideas regarding the possibility of a mixed martial arts cage match. Elon Musk, who now owns X, previously recognised as Twitter, recently revealed that the anticipated bout between himself and Mark Zuckerberg would be broadcasted in real-time on his own social media platform.

Musk further stated that the proceeds generated from the event would be directed towards a charitable cause benefiting veterans. Responding to that tweet as well, on Threads, Zuckerberg wrote, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

Zuck vs Musk showdown

The prospective showdown between "Zuck vs Musk" originated with a post by Elon Musk on June 20, expressing his willingness to engage in a cage match with Mark Zuckerberg, who has a background in jujitsu training.

In response, Zuckerberg took to Instagram, challenging Musk to "send location." Musk promptly replied with the suggestion of the "Vegas Octagon," alluding to a renowned venue where significant mixed martial arts contests take place.

Musk, in an another tweet on Sunday, hinted what he thought his chances were if the match happens. “If the fight is short, I probably win,” he wrote. “If long, he may win on endurance. I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions.”