US-Owned Oil Tankers Struck By Iranian Suicide Boat In Persian Gulf, Indian National Killed

New Delhi: Two oil tankers, including a US-owned vessel, were struck in the Persian Gulf amid the escalating Iran war, leaving at least one crew member dead and triggering a major maritime security alert in the region.

According to reports, the vessels targeted were the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Safesea Vishnu, which is owned by a US-based company, and the Malta-flagged tanker Zefyros. Both ships were carrying Iraqi crude when they were struck near the Khor Al Zubair port off Iraq’s Basra coast.

Authorities said at least one crew member was killed in the incident while dozens of other crew members were rescued. Rescue operations were launched after the explosions set parts of the vessels ablaze in Iraqi territorial waters.

Authorities and maritime security officials said the attack involved explosive-laden boats or sea drones, believed to be linked to Iranian forces, which rammed into the tankers and triggered large fires onboard the vessels. Dramatic visuals from the site showed thick smoke and flames rising from the ships in Iraqi waters.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that one Indian national was among those killed when the US-owned tanker Safesea Vishnu was struck by what officials described as an Iranian “suicide boat.” The remaining 27 crew members onboard the tanker were rescued and taken to Basra after the attack.

The incident marks a significant escalation in maritime threats in the Gulf region as the conflict involving Iran continues to spill over into major global shipping lanes. The Persian Gulf and the nearby Strait of Hormuz are among the world’s most critical oil transit routes, carrying a large share of global crude supplies.

Advertisement

Security agencies say attacks on commercial shipping have increased since hostilities between Iran and the US-Israel alliance intensified, with several merchant vessels struck in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz in recent days.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, with roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies passing through the narrow waterway. Disruptions in the region have already raised concerns over global energy security and shipping safety.