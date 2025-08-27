US Plays Both Sides: Secretly Negotiates Energy Deals With Russia Amid 50% Tariff On India

Washington: Reports have surfaced that the United States is secretly negotiating energy deals with Russia, despite imposing tariffs on India for importing Russian oil. The Trump administration's double standard has been the issue of discussion globally, ever since the reports surfaced, with several countries across the world accusing the US of hypocrisy and questioning why America is willing to do business with Russia while penalising India for similar transactions.

Notably, the US has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, with 25% specifically targeting India's purchase of Russian oil, citing national security concerns and accusing India of indirectly supporting Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. However, sources indicated that US officials have been exploring ways to ease sanctions on Russia to incentivise the Kremlin to agree to peace talks.

According to reports, these secret discussions, led by US envoy Steve Witkoff, included possible deals such as Exxon Mobil re-entering Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project and Russia purchasing US equipment for its LNG projects.

Meanwhile, India has strongly rebutted the US accusations, pointing out the hypocrisy of the situation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that Europe and the US continued to trade with Russia, with the European Union (EU) having a bilateral trade of €67.5 billion with Russia in 2024. The MEA asserted that India's imports from Russia are driven by national necessity, as traditional oil suppliers diverted their supplies to Europe after the Ukraine conflict broke out. In fact, India clearly stated that the US had encouraged such imports to stabilise global energy markets.

The Indian government has maintained that its energy policy is centred on ensuring reliable supplies for its 1.4 billion citizens. India's envoy to Russia, Vinay Kumar, stated that Indian companies will continue buying oil from wherever they get the best deal, asserting that energy security is a top priority. The MEA also pointed out that the US and Europe continue to import Russian products, including uranium hexafluoride, palladium, fertilizers, and chemicals.

US' Secret Talks With Russia, Hypocrisy Called Out

According to sources, US envoy Steve Witkoff led a diplomatic effort to Moscow earlier this month, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The talks included deals such as Russia purchasing US equipment for its LNG projects and the US purchasing nuclear-powered icebreaker vessels from Russia. US President Donald Trump was reportedly briefed on these discussions, which also surfaced during the Alaska summit on August 15.

The diplomatic row between India and the US has drawn the spotlight, with the US trying to pressure India to reduce its dependence on Russian oil, while India is standing firm on its national interests.