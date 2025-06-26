Nothing Was Taken Out of Fordo Before Strikes, Claims US President Donald Trump

Updated 26 June 2025 at 20:09 IST
US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have firmly rejected claims that Iran moved its enriched uranium to avoid destruction. The statements come amid conflicting reports about the success of the strikes, which aimed to cripple Iran’s nuclear program. While Trump and his administration claim a major victory, questions linger about the true impact of the operation and whether Iran safeguarded critical nuclear materials beforehand.
On Thursday, June 26, 2025, President Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to address speculation that Iran had moved its uranium stockpile before U.S. airstrikes hit key nuclear sites over the weekend. In his post, Trump dismissed reports of trucks seen near the Fordow nuclear facility as merely belonging to “concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts.” He insisted, “Nothing was taken out of facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!” The president offered no evidence to support his assertion, leaving some analysts skeptical of his claims.
This statement aligns with Trump’s broader narrative that the U.S. military operation, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” was a resounding success. In a televised address from the White House on Saturday, June 21, 2025, Trump declared that Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan were “completely and totally obliterated.” However, recent intelligence leaks and international assessments have cast doubt on the extent of the damage.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed the president’s confidence during a Pentagon press conference on Thursday, June 26, 2025. When pressed about satellite images showing trucks near the Fordow facility before the strikes—raising suspicions that Iran may have relocated its uranium—Hegseth responded, “I’m not aware of any intelligence that I’ve reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be, moved or otherwise.” He criticized media reports suggesting otherwise, accusing outlets like CNN and The New York Times of spreading “fake news” based on leaks with “political motives.”
