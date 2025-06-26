Nothing Was Taken Out of Fordo Before Strikes, Claims US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have firmly rejected claims that Iran moved its enriched uranium to avoid destruction. The statements come amid conflicting reports about the success of the strikes, which aimed to cripple Iran’s nuclear program. While Trump and his administration claim a major victory, questions linger about the true impact of the operation and whether Iran safeguarded critical nuclear materials beforehand.

Trump’s Bold Claims on Truth Social

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, President Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to address speculation that Iran had moved its uranium stockpile before U.S. airstrikes hit key nuclear sites over the weekend. In his post, Trump dismissed reports of trucks seen near the Fordow nuclear facility as merely belonging to “concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts.” He insisted, “Nothing was taken out of facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!” The president offered no evidence to support his assertion, leaving some analysts skeptical of his claims.

Screengrab | Truth Social

This statement aligns with Trump’s broader narrative that the U.S. military operation, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” was a resounding success. In a televised address from the White House on Saturday, June 21, 2025, Trump declared that Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan were “completely and totally obliterated.” However, recent intelligence leaks and international assessments have cast doubt on the extent of the damage.

Hegseth Backs Trump’s Narrative