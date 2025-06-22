US President Donald Trump Posts US Flag as Victory After Bombing Three Nuclear Sites in Iran | Image: Republic

US Strikes On Iran: US President Donald Trump has declared the recent airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities a “spectacular military success.” On Sunday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to announce that American forces had successfully targeted and destroyed three of Iran's key nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

The airstrikes, which involved B-2 stealth bombers, marked a significant escalation in the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran.

In his post, Trump emphasized that the operation was executed flawlessly, with a full payload of bombs dropped on the Fordow facility, the primary target.

"All planes are safely on their way home," he stated, underscoring the success of the mission. Trump also praised the American military for its precision and strength, saying, "There is no other military like this."

The President further expressed his hope that the strikes would lead to peace, calling for Iran to end its nuclear ambitions. "NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE," he added in his message.

His words come amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, following Israel’s initial airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.

In response to the US actions, Iran has vowed retaliation, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning that Americans should "expect greater damage." Iran has also called for missile strikes on US naval forces and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.