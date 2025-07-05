US President Trump Signs 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Into Law On Independence Day

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a multitrillion-dollar tax break and spending cuts package, ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, into law, in a grand ceremony held at the White House on Friday. With the bill turning into a law, the event at the White House marked a major legislative victory for the Trump administration. The bill, which was passed with almost unanimous Republican support in Congress, extended Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts, cut Medicaid and food stamps by $1.2 trillion, and provided for a massive increase in immigration enforcement.

The ceremony, held on the eve of the nation's birthday, the US Independence Day on July 4, was a celebration of Trump's achievement. Flanked by Republican legislators and members of his Cabinet, the US President signed the bill outside the White House, then banged down the gavel gifted to him by House Speaker Mike Johnson. The gavel was used during the bill's final passage in the House.

The event was accompanied by a spectacular flyover of fighter jets and a stealth bomber, which streaked through the sky over the annual White House Fourth of July picnic. Trump noted that the flyover was meant to honour the recent US bombing campaign against Iran's nuclear program, saying, "America's winning, winning, winning like never before." He added, "Promises made, promises kept and we've kept them."

The White House was decked out in red, white, and blue bunting for the regular Fourth of July festivities. The United States Marine Band played patriotic marches, as well as tunes by 1980s pop icons Chaka Khan and Huey Lewis, adding a touch of Trumpian flair to the event.

Reaction To The Bill

Trump hailed the bill as a major victory, claiming that the legislation would make the country "a rocket ship, economically". However, the critics slammed the package as a giveaway to the rich, warning it would rob millions of lower-income people of health insurance, food assistance, and financial stability. AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler called it “the worst job-killing bill in American history”, the Associated Press quoted.

As per foreign media reports, the Congressional Budget Office estimates the package will add $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the decade and leave 11.8 million more people without health coverage. The bill passed the House on a largely party-line vote, with only two Republicans voting against it. In the Senate, it passed by a single vote, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.

Democrats Vow To Make Bill Midterm Issue

Amidst President Trump's signature on the bill, the Democrats vowed to make the bill a midterm issue, with Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin calling it devastating and predicting Republicans would lose their majority in Congress over it. Martin said, "This was a full betrayal of the American people".

Reportedly, the Democrats are planning to highlight the bill's most controversial elements through rallies, voter registration drives, attack ads, and other initiatives. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York delivered a record-breaking speech that delayed the bill's passage by over eight hours, condemning the legislation as a "crime scene" that would harm the health, safety, and well-being of the American people.

On the other hand, the public opinion on the bill is mixed, with a Washington Post/Ipsos poll finding majorities support increasing the annual child tax credit and eliminating taxes on earnings from tips. However, the same poll found majorities oppose reducing federal funding for food assistance to low-income families and spending about $45 billion to build and maintain migrant detention centres. About 60% of respondents said it was "unacceptable" that the bill is expected to increase the $36 trillion US debt by more than $3 trillion over the next decade.