Donald Trump Slams Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ends Sanctions Relief Works For Iran After His ‘Victory’ Claims

Washington: US President Donald Trump, in a strongly worded statement on Truth Social, expressed his disappointment and frustration with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, citing his claims of victory over the US in the recent conflict with Israel. Trump claimed that he had been working on easing sanctions on Iran, which would have provided the country with a better chance for a full and fast recovery. However, the US President stated that due to Khamenei's "blatant" remarks, he has dropped all work on sanction relief, deeming the Iranian Supreme Leader's remarks as a "statement of anger, hatred, and disgust".

In Friday's Truth Social post, Trump's criticism of Khamenei was multifaceted, questioning the Supreme Leader's integrity and the state of Iran under his leadership. "Why would the so-called 'Supreme Leader,' Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war-torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so," Trump wrote. He further asserted that Khamenei's country was "decimated" and its three nuclear sites were "obliterated" during the conflict.

Trump Claims Saving Khamenei's Life

In his post, Trump shockingly claimed that he knew exactly where Khamenei was sheltered during the conflict and chose not to let Israel or the US Armed Forces terminate his life. Donald Trump claimed that it was because of him that Iran's Supreme Leader was alive. "I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH," Trump stated, adding that Khamenei's failure to express gratitude was notable. Trump also disclosed that he had demanded Israel recall a large group of planes heading towards Tehran, which would have resulted in massive damage and loss of life and would have marked the final knockout during the conflict.

Sanctions Relief By The United States

Prior to Khamenei's speech, Trump had signalled openness to diplomacy, including lifting some US sanctions to allow Iran to increase oil exports to China as a goodwill gesture ahead of planned nuclear talks. However, he ceased these efforts abruptly after receiving what he described as a "statement of anger, hatred, and disgust" from Khamenei. Trump asserted that Iran needs to "get back into the World Order flow" to avoid further deterioration of its situation.

In his statement, Trump urged Iran's leadership to adopt a more conciliatory approach, stating, "I wish the leadership of Iran would realise that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR. PEACE!!!"

Donald Trump's Statement:

“Why would the so-called “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life. I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!” In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout! Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far. During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery - The sanctions are BITING! But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more. Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them. They are always so angry, hostile, and unhappy, and look at what it has gotten them - A burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them. They have no hope, and it will only get worse! I wish the leadership of Iran would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR. PEACE!!!”

What Khamenei Said

Earlier, Khamenei had slammed Trump's demand for Iran's “unconditional surrender”, after the ceasefire announcement, calling the US "defeated" in the conflict. In a post on social media platform X, Khamenei wrote, "US President stated, 'Iran must surrender.' Needless to say, this statement is too big to come out of the US president's mouth." Khamenei also claimed victory for Iran in the conflict, dismissing Trump's assertions of a "spectacular military success".

In a post on X, Khamenei said, “My congratulations on our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime. The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing.”

“The Islamic Republic delivered a heavy slap to the US’s face. It attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid Air Base, which is one of the key US bases in the region,” the Iranian Supreme Leader added.

The Pentagon has released new details about the US's preparation related to the strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites. However, Iran has denied planned US nuclear talks, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi refuting Trump's statement about planned talks next week. The US continued to remain in close communication with the Iranians, with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff expressing hope for a comprehensive peace agreement.