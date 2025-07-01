US President Donald Trump To Sign Executive Order To Terminate Sanctions on Syria: White House

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump to sign an executive order to ease sanctions on Syria. The move is broadly considered as significant shift in American foreign policy toward the war-torn nation.

The executive order, expected to be signed on Monday, June 30. Trump had earlier announced that the US would lift sanctions to support Syria’s post-war recovery.

The move comes after the collapse of the Assad regime and the rise of a transitional government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander now positioning himself as a moderate leader.

The sanctions relief is aimed at encouraging foreign investment, rebuilding infrastructure, and restoring essential services in Syria, which has been devastated by over a decade of civil war.

"This is in an effort to promote and support the country's path to stability and peace... He is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbours," said Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary.

President Trump To Sign Executive Order To Terminate Sanctions on Syria

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have both backed the decision, with Rubio issuing a 180-day waiver to facilitate humanitarian and economic aid.

The decision has been welcomed by Saudi Arabia and Turkey, both of whom have pledged support for Syria’s reconstruction and normalisation of diplomatic ties.

However, the move has raised concerns in Israel and among US lawmakers, who fear that easing sanctions could empower extremist elements within Syria’s new leadership.