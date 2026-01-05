The Ohio home of U.S. Vice President JD Vance was the target of an attack, resulting in property damage and a swift law enforcement response.

Authorities have detained one suspect as an investigation is now underway. Vance was in Cincinnati for the last week but left on Sunday afternoon, according to the reports.

The video shows large holes in the windows of Vance’s property with officers patrolling the scene and taking pictures of the damage.

(It is a developing story, more details are awaited.)