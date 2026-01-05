Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • US Vice President JD Vance's Ohio Residence Attacked; Suspect Detained

Updated 5 January 2026 at 17:47 IST

US Vice President JD Vance's Ohio Residence Attacked; Suspect Detained

An attack targeted U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Ohio home, causing significant property damage. Video footage shows large holes in the windows, with law enforcement officers documenting the scene.

Vanshika Punera
Follow : Google News Icon  
US President JD Vance's Ohio Residence Attacked; One Arrested
US President JD Vance's Ohio Residence Attacked; One Arrested | Image: Republic

The Ohio home of U.S. Vice President JD Vance was the target of an attack, resulting in property damage and a swift law enforcement response.

Authorities have detained one suspect as an investigation is now underway. Vance was in Cincinnati for the last week but left on Sunday afternoon, according to the reports.

The video shows large holes in the windows of Vance’s property with officers patrolling the scene and taking pictures of the damage.

(It is a developing story, more details are awaited.) 

Advertisement

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 5 January 2026 at 17:31 IST