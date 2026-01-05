Updated 5 January 2026 at 17:47 IST
US Vice President JD Vance's Ohio Residence Attacked; Suspect Detained
An attack targeted U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Ohio home, causing significant property damage. Video footage shows large holes in the windows, with law enforcement officers documenting the scene.
The Ohio home of U.S. Vice President JD Vance was the target of an attack, resulting in property damage and a swift law enforcement response.
Authorities have detained one suspect as an investigation is now underway. Vance was in Cincinnati for the last week but left on Sunday afternoon, according to the reports.
The video shows large holes in the windows of Vance’s property with officers patrolling the scene and taking pictures of the damage.
(It is a developing story, more details are awaited.)
