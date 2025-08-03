US President Trump Gravely Misled By Pakistani Military On Oil Reserves, Claims Baloch Leader

Balochistan: Mir Yar Baloch, a representative of the Baloch people, has rebuked and criticised US President Donald Trump's recent remarks on Pakistan's oil reserves, alleging that the Pakistani military has misled him. The Baloch leader asserted that the vast oil and mineral reserves in the region belong solely to Balochistan, calling it the "Republic of Balochistan" and not Pakistan. According to Mir Yar Baloch, Trump's administration has been gravely misled by Pakistan's military leadership, particularly Army Chief General Asim Munir.

In a post, he stated, "Your recognition of the vast oil and mineral reserves in the region is indeed accurate. However, with due respect, it is imperative to inform your administration that you have been gravely misled by the Pakistani military leadership, particularly General Asim Munir, and by their diplomatic channels regarding the true geography and ownership of these critical resources."

The Baloch leader claimed that Balochistan is a historically sovereign nation currently under illegal occupation by Pakistan. He argued that the resources Donald Trump referred to are not located in Pakistan's Punjab province but in Balochistan. "These untapped reserves of oil, natural gas, copper, lithium, uranium, and rare earth minerals are not located within the territories of Punjab, which is the actual Pakistan. They belong to the Republic of Balochistan. The claim that these resources belong to Pakistan is not only false, it is a deliberate attempt to misappropriate Balochistan's wealth for political and financial gain," Baloch stated.

In his statement, he also cautioned Trump that allowing Pakistan's military and its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to exploit Balochistan's trillion-dollar reserves would be a grave strategic mistake. He argued that such access would largely enhance the operational and financial capabilities of the ISI, enabling it to expand its global terror networks and facilitate large-scale attacks.

Sovereignty Non-Negotiable, Says Baloch

Mir Yar Baloch reiterated that Balochistan's sovereignty is non-negotiable and vowed that neither Pakistan, China, nor any other foreign power would be allowed to exploit the region's resources without the consent of the Baloch people. "We will not permit Pakistan, China, or any other foreign power to exploit our land or its resources without the explicit consent of the Baloch people. Our sovereignty is non-negotiable, and our struggle for rightful ownership and independence continues with dignity and resilience," he concluded.

The Baloch leader made the comment following US President Trump's announcement of a trade deal with Pakistan, touting a joint project to tap into the country's oil reserves. Trump announced that the US and Pakistan would collaborate on developing Pakistan's massive oil reserves, even suggesting that Pakistan might sell oil to India in the future. The announcement came hours after Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods.