US President Trump Sacks Kristi Noem As DHS Chief, Appoints Markwayne Mullin

Washington: President Donald Trump has sacked Kristi Noem as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security and appointed Markwayne Mullin as her replacement, effective from March 31.

Announcing the decision on Thursday (local time) in a post on Truth Social, Trump said Mullin would take over leadership of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while Noem would assume a new role as Special Envoy for "The Shield of the Americas," a security initiative in the Western Hemisphere.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Trump wrote.

"The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere, we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland,'" he added.

Advertisement

Trump praised Mullin's political career, his experience in Congress and his alignment with the administration's policy agenda.

"Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties in 2016, 2020, and 2024!" Trump said.

Advertisement

The President described Mullin as a strong supporter of the administration's agenda. He also highlighted Mullin's background as the only Native American in the Senate.

"A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda. As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities," Trump added.

Trump said Mullin would prioritise border security and tackling illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

"Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

Soon after the announcement, Noem thanked Trump for appointing her to the new role as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

In a post on X, she wrote, "Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. @SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren."



"The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security," she added.

Highlighting her tenure at DHS, Noem said the department had made "historic accomplishments."

"We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again: we delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children, FEMA delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, we ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard," she wrote.

Noem, who was appointed by Trump at the beginning of his administration, had faced growing scrutiny over her conduct in office, including reports about an alleged romantic relationship with her chief adviser, the handling of departmental funds, and controversies surrounding a DHS advertising campaign featuring her prominently.

Current and former Homeland Security officials had privately questioned how long she would remain in the role following what they described as a series of missteps. These reportedly included a decision to pause TSA PreCheck during a DHS funding lapse, a move that was reversed within hours, as well as her responses during two congressional hearings earlier this week, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Trump was unhappy with how the hearings unfolded, particularly her assertion that the President had been aware of the DHS advertising campaign, a claim he has denied.

The controversy intensified after fatal shootings involving US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and Noem's responses to the incidents. CNN also reported that some senior White House officials had long been frustrated with Corey Lewandowski, Noem's top aide, who faced pointed questioning during the recent congressional hearings.

Homeland Security officials were reportedly surprised by Trump's announcement, although some viewed her removal as inevitable. "I think it's long overdue. She wasn't qualified for the position from the beginning," a Homeland Security official told CNN.

Another official said Noem "paid the price," accusing her of exploiting the role for personal gain. Officials within the department were said to be sharing the news and discussing what lies ahead for the agency, which experienced frequent leadership changes during Trump's first presidential term.