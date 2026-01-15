US President Trump Told Tehran He Doesn't Want to Attack, Claims Iranian Envoy to Pakistan | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump informed Tehran that he did not intend to launch a military strike against Iran, emphasising that the United States does not want a full-blown conflict, even as tensions remain high in the Middle East.

According to Iran’s envoy Reza Amiri Moghadam, President Trump conveyed a message early Thursday indicating he “does not want war” with Iran, and urged Tehran to show restraint amid escalating rhetoric on both sides. The envoy said he received the message in the early hours, stressing that Washington had asked Iran to refrain from attacking U.S. interests in the region.

Trump’s Shift in Tone After Threat of Action

The comments represent a notable shift in tone from President Trump, who in recent days had hinted at potential military options in response to Tehran’s crackdown on mass anti-government protests. On Wednesday, Trump stated he had been informed that the killing of protesters in Iran was “stopping” and that there were “no current plans for executions”, which Washington interpreted as a possible de-escalation of internal violence.

The protests, driven by economic hardships and a plummeting currency, have erupted across dozens of Iranian cities, and rights groups estimate the death toll in the thousands. Iran’s leadership has vigorously denied the higher casualty figures and labelled the unrest as fuelled by foreign interference.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed a new round of sanctions against Iranian officials accused of repressing nationwide protests that challenge Iran’s theocratic government. Included in Thursday’s sanctions is the secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security, whom the Treasury Department accuses of being one of the first officials to call for violence against Iranian protesters.

Tehran’s Stance

Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted that the Islamic Republic does not seek a military confrontation. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran “does not desire war” but remains fully prepared to defend itself if attacked, while also signalling openness to diplomacy, provided any talks are based on mutual respect and equality.

Iran has also downplayed the protest movement in public statements, claiming the situation is “fully under control” with no ongoing demonstrations, and accusing Western media of inciting unrest.

Regional and International Responses

Regional powers appear to be encouraging de-escalation. Turkey’s foreign minister reiterated Ankara’s opposition to military intervention in Iran, highlighting fears that war would further de-stabilise the Middle East. Arab governments, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, similarly believe recent U.S.–Iran tensions have eased somewhat following diplomatic engagement and clearer signals from Washington.

Despite calmer messages, elements of the crisis persist: Iran briefly closed its airspace amid the standoff before reopening it when tensions appeared to ease, and U.S. embassies in the region issued heightened security advisories.