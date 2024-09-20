Published 09:59 IST, September 20th 2024
US Readies More Warplanes, Troops After Hezbollah Chief Vows 'Revenge' Against Israel
As attacks between Israel and Hezbollah sharply spiked this week, worries are growing that the conflict could escalate into an all-out war
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
US warplanes, ships and troops ready in the Middle East if the conflict expands | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:53 IST, September 20th 2024