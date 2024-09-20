sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • US Readies More Warplanes, Troops After Hezbollah Chief Vows 'Revenge' Against Israel

Published 09:59 IST, September 20th 2024

US Readies More Warplanes, Troops After Hezbollah Chief Vows 'Revenge' Against Israel

As attacks between Israel and Hezbollah sharply spiked this week, worries are growing that the conflict could escalate into an all-out war

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US warplanes, ships and troops ready in the Middle East if the conflict expands
US warplanes, ships and troops ready in the Middle East if the conflict expands | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:53 IST, September 20th 2024