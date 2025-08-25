US Reports First Human Case Of Flesh-Eating Screwworm Parasite

Washington: The United States has reported its first human case of the flesh-eating parasite ‘New World screwworm’ in a Maryland resident who recently travelled to El Salvador. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Maryland Department of Health confirmed the case, raising concerns about the threat to public health and the livestock industry.

According to health experts, the New World screwworm, also known as Cochliomyia hominivorax, is a parasitic fly that lays eggs in open wounds of warm-blooded animals, including humans. The larvae feed on living flesh, causing severe damage and also fatal consequences if left untreated. The parasite has been a major problem in Central America and Mexico, where it could prove to be deadly for cattle herds and destroy wildlife.

Eradication And Re-Emergence Of Screwworm

The US had previously eradicated the screwworm parasite in the 1960s through a successful campaign involving the release of sterile male flies. However, recent outbreaks in Central America and southern Mexico have raised concerns about its return to the US. The parasite's re-emergence has prompted the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to take emergency measures to prevent its spread.

The infected individual in Maryland has recovered, and health officials have confirmed that there is no indication of transmission to other individuals or animals. Despite this, the incident has raised concerns about the economic impact on the livestock industry, particularly in Texas, where a major outbreak could cost up to $1.8 billion in losses.

Fighting The Spread Of Parasite

Reports suggested that to combat the screwworm, the USDA has announced a five-part plan, including breeding billions of sterile flies and releasing them over southern Texas and Mexico. The technique, known as the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT), involves flooding areas with lab-bred sterile male flies to break the parasite's breeding cycle. The goal is to reduce the population and prevent further spread.

The screwworm parasite poses a threat to the US livestock industry, particularly in Texas, where the agriculture industry is worth $867 billion and supports 2 million jobs. A major outbreak could have severe economic consequences, including livestock deaths, treatment costs, and labour expenses.