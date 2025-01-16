Published 00:24 IST, January 16th 2025
US Restricts 11 Chinese Entities For Activities Contrary To It's National Security, Foreign Policy
The United States has added 11 Chinese entities for activities contrary to its national security and foreign policy.
Washington: The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) restricted 11 Chinese entities for activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests. The United States while added Chinese entities, it lifted restrictions on three Indian entities, to further boost nuclear energy cooperation with India.
In an announcement, US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said that it has added 11 entities to the Entity List, under the destination of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), for activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.
Ten entities were added due to their advancement of the PRC’s military modernisation through the development and integration of advanced artificial intelligence research. One entity was added for its involvement in development of lithography technology for advanced-node fabrication facilities in China. This technology will enable indigenous production in China of advanced integrated circuits for military end-use.
Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F Estevez said, “With these Entity List additions and removals, we have sent a clear message that there are consequences for supporting the PRC’s military modernization, and alternatively, incentives for working with the US to further shared foreign policy goals and stronger bilateral relationships.”
US lifts restrictions on 3 Indian nuclear entities
US removed restrictions on three Indian nuclear entities, over a week after NSA Jake Sullivan announced that Washington was finalising steps to "remove" hurdles for civil nuclear partnership between Indian and American firms.
The three entities are Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR) and the Indian Rare Earths (IRE), according to the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).
The removal of Indian entities Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) will support US foreign policy objectives by reducing barriers to advanced energy cooperation, including joint research and development and science and technology cooperation, towards shared energy security needs and goals.
The United States and India share a commitment to advancing peaceful nuclear cooperation and associated research and development activities, with strengthened science and technology cooperation over the past several years that has benefitted both countries and their partner countries around the world.
“As these actions demonstrate, the Entity List is a powerful tool that can be used to shape behavior that advances U.S. national security and global cooperation,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F. Estevez.
“The removal of the three Indian entities will enable closer cooperation between the United States and India to secure more resilient critical minerals and clean energy supply chains,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Matthew Borman. “This action aligns with and supports the overall ambition and strategic direction of the U.S.-India partnership.”
