US Restricts 11 Chinese Entities For Activities Contrary To It's National Security, Foreign Policy

Washington: The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) restricted 11 Chinese entities for activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests. The United States while added Chinese entities, it lifted restrictions on three Indian entities, to further boost nuclear energy cooperation with India.

In an announcement, US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said that it has added 11 entities to the Entity List, under the destination of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), for activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.

Ten entities were added due to their advancement of the PRC’s military modernisation through the development and integration of advanced artificial intelligence research. One entity was added for its involvement in development of lithography technology for advanced-node fabrication facilities in China. This technology will enable indigenous production in China of advanced integrated circuits for military end-use.

Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F Estevez said, “With these Entity List additions and removals, we have sent a clear message that there are consequences for supporting the PRC’s military modernization, and alternatively, incentives for working with the US to further shared foreign policy goals and stronger bilateral relationships.”

US lifts restrictions on 3 Indian nuclear entities

US removed restrictions on three Indian nuclear entities, over a week after NSA Jake Sullivan announced that Washington was finalising steps to "remove" hurdles for civil nuclear partnership between Indian and American firms.

The three entities are Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR) and the Indian Rare Earths (IRE), according to the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

The removal of Indian entities Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) will support US foreign policy objectives by reducing barriers to advanced energy cooperation, including joint research and development and science and technology cooperation, towards shared energy security needs and goals.

The United States and India share a commitment to advancing peaceful nuclear cooperation and associated research and development activities, with strengthened science and technology cooperation over the past several years that has benefitted both countries and their partner countries around the world.

“As these actions demonstrate, the Entity List is a powerful tool that can be used to shape behavior that advances U.S. national security and global cooperation,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F. Estevez.