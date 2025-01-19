US Sanctions Chinese Company & Individual Over Cyberattacks

Washington: The Biden administration made one last effort to reveal what they claim is a widespread Chinese cyber-espionage operation. They identified a company and an individual they say were responsible for two major hacks targeting senior US officials, as reported by CNN.

According to CNN, a senior US official said that the goal is to "make hackers pay" for trying to harm US democracy and way of life. However, stopping China from stealing sensitive information from US networks is a challenge that has been going on for decades and will continue under the Trump administration.

The US announced sanctions from the Treasury Department against a Chinese tech company. The company is accused of being involved in a large cyberattack on US telecommunications companies, which was revealed last year.

The hackers specifically targeted the phone communications of President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and senior officials in the Biden administration, CNN reported.

The Treasury also imposed sanctions on a person from Shanghai, accusing them of being involved in a different hack of the Treasury Department.

The hackers went after unclassified information from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her deputy, Wally Adeyemo, as part of an intelligence-gathering mission. They also breached the US government office that examines foreign investments for national security risks, according to CNN.

CNN further reported that Trump's administration will include several Cabinet members and senior staff who have pushed for stronger actions against China due to national security concerns.

This includes Rep. Mike Waltz, who will be the national security adviser, and Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump's pick for secretary of state.

Therefore, the Biden administration's efforts to expose Chinese cyber-espionage highlight ongoing national security concerns. Despite sanctions targeting Chinese companies and individuals, stopping these attacks remains a long-term challenge.