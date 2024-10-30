Published 06:17 IST, October 30th 2024
US Says it Welcomes Any Reduction in Tension Along India-China Border
The United States has said that it welcomes any reduction in tension along the India-China border and noted that it has been briefed by New Delhi in this regard
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The United States has said that it welcomes any reduction in tension along the India-China border and noted that it has been briefed by New Delhi in this regard | Image: PTI
