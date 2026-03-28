US Secret Service Agent Assigned To Protect Jill Biden Accidentally Shoots Self At Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia: A shocking incident at Philadelphia International Airport left the security forces chaotic after a US Secret Service agent deployed to protect the wife of former President of the United States, Joe Biden accidentally shot himself on Friday morning. According to the US authorities, the Secret Service agent shot himself in the leg and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Reports suggested that the agent, whose name hasn't been disclosed, was travelling in an unmarked vehicle when the incident occurred. The shooting happened shortly before 9 am, and the agent was quickly assisted by other law enforcement officers and was transported to the hospital. His condition is said to be stable after receiving treatment at the hospital.

In the meantime, the Secret Service has initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause leading to the "negligent discharge" of the agent's firearm, spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. He added, "The agent was not in the vicinity of former First Lady Jill Biden at the time of the incident."

Philadelphia Police Officer Tanya Little said the agent was travelling in an unmarked car when the gun went off. The incident is being treated as an accident.

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According to Heather Redfern, the public affairs manager for the city’s Department of Aviation, the airport operations weren't affected by the incident. "The incident was contained, and normal operations resumed shortly after," Redfern said.

As per reports, the agent's condition is stable, and he has been kept under the doctor’s observation.

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