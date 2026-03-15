US 'Security Umbrella' Full Of Holes: Iranian FM Araghchi Raps United States Security Role In Middle East

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday criticised the United States' regional security role, saying Washington's security umbrella has failed to protect countries in West Asia.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Touted US security umbrella has proven to be full of holes and inviting rather than deterring trouble."

"US is now begging others, even China, to help it make Hormuz safe," he added.

Araghchi also called on neighbouring regional countries to remove foreign "aggressors".

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"Iran calls on brotherly neighbours to expel foreign aggressors, especially as their only concern is Israel," he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would be sending warships along with other countries to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and safe". Trump also called upon China, France and Japan, among others, to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz and said that the US would bomb the shoreline and continually shoot Iranian boats and ships.

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He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social. Trump said that several countries in conjunction with the United States would send warships to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

"Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's Military capability, but it's easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are", he wrote.