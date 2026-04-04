US Secy Rubio Revokes Green Cards of Foreign Nationals With Ties to Iranian Regime; Qasem Soleimani’s Niece & Grandniece Arrested

Washington: In a significant escalation of efforts to counter Iranian influence on U.S. soil, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has terminated the lawful permanent resident status of foreign nationals with documented ties to Iran’s terrorist regime, resulting in the immediate arrest of two relatives of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani.

Last night, federal agents arrested Hamideh Soleimani Afshar--the niece of the deceased IRGC Major General--and her daughter (Soleimani’s grandniece). Both are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the revocation of their green cards.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of State, Soleimani Afshar has been an outspoken supporter of Iran’s totalitarian regime while residing in the United States. “As identified by both press reporting and her own social media commentary, Soleimani Afshar is an outspoken supporter of the totalitarian, terrorist regime in Iran,” the department noted. While living in Los Angeles, she allegedly promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the “Great Satan,” and voiced her unflinching support for the IRGC--a U.S.-designated terror organization.

The statement highlighted that Afshar pushed this propaganda “while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles, as attested to by her frequent posting on her recently deleted Instagram account.”

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In addition to terminating the LPR status of Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, the State Department announced that Afshar’s husband has been barred from entering the United States.

This action is part of a broader initiative under Secretary Rubio targeting individuals linked to the Iranian regime. Earlier this month, the Secretary also revoked the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of a former top Iranian security official, and her husband.

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The move underscores the Trump administration’s hardline stance against allowing regime sympathizers and terror-linked family members to maintain legal residency in the country. Officials have emphasized that supporting a designated terrorist organization and celebrating attacks on U.S. personnel is incompatible with lawful permanent residency in the United States.

Immigration authorities have not yet released details on potential deportation proceedings, but the women remain in ICE custody as the case proceeds.

This development comes amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions and ongoing concerns over foreign influence operations and national security risks posed by individuals with deep familial and ideological connections to the IRGC.