Updated 6 February 2026 at 22:37 IST
US Slaps Fresh Sanctions On Iran Hours After Nuclear Talks In Oman
The United States is sanctioning 15 entities and 14 shadow fleet vessels connected to the illicit trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemical products, the State Department said on Friday.
- World News
- 1 min read
US Slaps Fresh Sanctions On Iran Hours After Nuclear Talks In Oman | Image: X
Washington DC: The United States is sanctioning 15 entities and 14 shadow fleet vessels connected to the illicit trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemical products, the State Department said on Friday.
Advertisement
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 6 February 2026 at 22:33 IST