Updated 6 February 2026 at 22:37 IST

US Slaps Fresh Sanctions On Iran Hours After Nuclear Talks In Oman

The United ‌States ​is sanctioning ‍15 ​entities ​and 14 ⁠shadow fleet vessels connected ‌to the ​illicit trade ‌in ‍Iranian petroleum, ⁠petroleum products and ​petrochemical products, the State Department said on Friday.

Thomson Reuters
US Slaps Fresh Sanctions On Iran Hours After Nuclear Talks In Oman | Image: X

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 6 February 2026 at 22:33 IST