US Slaps Sanctions On Chinese, Turkish Companies For Supplying Military Equipment To Iran

Washington: The United States has announced new sanctions on companies and individuals across China, Hong Kong, Turkey, and Singapore for their alleged involvement in supplying Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with sensitive machinery linked to its weapons programs. This move comes as the conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate, with the US taking steps to disrupt Iran's military capabilities.

The US sanctions target entities and individuals that have played a significant role in supporting Iran's IRGC, which is a key player in the country's military and defence sector. The sanctions aim to restrict these entities' access to the US financial system and impose penalties on any individual or organisation that engages with them.

The sanctions announced on Friday demonstrate the US's commitment to enforcing its laws and regulations globally. The US Treasury Department has identified several companies and individuals in China, Hong Kong, Turkey, and Singapore that have allegedly facilitated the transfer of sensitive machinery to Iran's IRGC. These entities have been added to the US list of Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs), which effectively freezes their assets in the US and prohibits US persons from engaging with them.

Impact On Iran's Military Capabilities

The US sanctions are designed to limit Iran's ability to acquire advanced technology and equipment that could be used to develop its military capabilities. By targeting entities that supply Iran's IRGC with sensitive machinery, the US aims to disrupt the country's military modernisation efforts and reduce its ability to project power in the region.