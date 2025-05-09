US State Department Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack ‘Awful’, Reaffirms Fight Against Terrorism

Washington: Amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has expressed their long-held concerns over terror activities that have been taking place in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

US State Department Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack ‘Awful’

During a press conference in Washington, she stated, “Obviously in today's world, that's a call that we have been making for decades. It is the dynamic that we've seen in the Middle East disrupting lives and clearly what happened in Kashmir is awful and we've all send our condolences. The world has rejected the nature of that kind of violence.”

The US State Department's statement on the Pahalgam terror attack speaks volumes and clears the US stance on terrorism, aligning with its historical position against extremist networks that destabilise regions across the globe. With reference to Kashmir, it stresses the severity of recent incidents in Pahalgam where innocent tourists were targeted by the terrorists.

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce

World has rejected such violence, extending condolences to those affected by the terrorism in the region.

While Bruce did not explicitly name Pakistan, her statement implies continuity in Washington’s concerns over regional security and efforts to combat terrorism. The U.S. has previously called for accountability in counterterrorism efforts, urging nations to take decisive actions against groups operating within their borders.

With tensions lingering between India and Pakistan, diplomatic discussions remain crucial in shaping future international responses to regional security concerns. The U.S. maintains strategic interests in fostering peace and stability while continuing dialogue with both nations.

Operation Sindoor Continues

India on Tuesday night conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’, where armed forces eliminated several key terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation was well planned and executed, limited to the sanitisation of terror camps located in Pakistan.