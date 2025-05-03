US Stepping Back From Mediating Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal As Trump Is Frustrated: State Department Official

Washington: The Trump administration is stepping back from mediating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine but still remains a step closer to completely pulling out itself from a possible deal to end over three year old deadly conflict.

According to a State Department official, due to the lack of progress shown from both the stake holders Russia and Ukraine, the United States will not be going forward as mediators and travel around the world on the drop of hat to push for a peace deal.

However, the United States is still a step away from completely pulling out from negotiations and remain committed if any deal is to be reached to conclude the war. But for that to happen, the two sides will now have to find their ways and come up with concrete ideas on finding a solution.

The State Department official has said that Donald Trump is frustrated due to the lack of commitment in both the sides to end the war, which should have never ever started if he was the President.

Trump blames Zelenskyy for not wanting peace

Donald Trump, ever since he pushed himself to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, has on multiple occasions slammed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy blaming him for not wanting peace.

Trump and Zelenskyy indulged a full blown public blowout earlier in February when the Ukrainian President visited White House.

Zelenskyy during talks with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused United States of not doing enough to support his country or taking a hard stance against Putin and repeatedly said that he doesn't want a ceasefire.

However this irked Trump leading him to lose his cool and publicly slamming Zelenskyy. The US President accused the Ukrainian counterpart of not wanting peace and end to war which was killing over 2500 people every week. Trump told Zelenskyy to come back to White House when he was ready for peace.