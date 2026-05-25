US Strikes Iran Missile Sites And Boats Amid Ceasefire As Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike

Tehran: Pentagon on Monday declared that the American forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran, with the United States Central Command saying that the action was taken to safeguard US personnel amid ongoing threats. The strikes were carried out while a ceasefire remained in effect, outlining the fragility of the truce between Washington and Tehran.

Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins confirmed that the operation targeted missile launch facilities and Iranian vessels allegedly attempting to lay mines in the region. “The US military was continuing to defend its forces while using restraint during the ongoing cease-fire,” Hawkins said, explaining Washington’s position that the action was defensive in nature.

The announcement was made after reports of explosions emerged from several Iranian coastal cities, raising fresh concerns about stability along the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest energy corridors.

Iranian Retaliation And Conflicting Claims

Following the American strikes, Iran’s military said that it had retaliated by attacking US military vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that massive damage had been inflicted. The Iranian officials warned of a decisive response to any further US aggression, signalling the risk of a bigger escalation despite the ceasefire framework.

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Separately, Fox News cited a senior US official who said that two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boats were intercepted while laying mines in the strategic waterway before being destroyed by the American forces. Further, the media outlet's report stated that the US forces had struck a surface-to-air missile site in Bandar Abbas that was allegedly targeting American warplanes. At least two sources quoted by the foreign media called the operation “defensive strikes” and said that it did not mean the ceasefire had collapsed.

Explosions Reported In Bandar Abbas

On the other hand, the Iranian media outlets reported a series of blasts in Bandar Abbas and surrounding coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz. The Mehr news agency said that the situation in the port city was under control and there was “no cause for concern", though the Iranian authorities had not publicly identified the cause of the explosions. Tasnim news agency reported hearing 3 explosions in Bandar Abbas, while Fars news agency said that similar sounds were detected near Sirik and Jask along the waterway.

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Trump Comments On Enriched Uranium

Amid the military developments, US President Donald Trump addressed the diplomatic track in a Truth Social post on Monday, saying that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile would either be handed over to the United States for destruction or destroyed in coordination with Iran and an international atomic oversight body.