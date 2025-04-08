US Supreme Court Backs Donald Trump, Blocks Order To Reinstate Fired Federal Employees

A person walks past as construction scaffolding is in place at the Supreme Court, United States. | Image: AP

Washington: The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked an order requiring Trump administration to reinstate thousands of federal workers who were sacked in mass firings to downsize federal funding, after advised by Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by Elon Musk.

The Supreme Court’s order stayed a ruling by Federal judge in California which ordered the Trump administration to reinstate 16,000 probationary employees while a lawsuit plays out because their firing didn’t follow a federal law.

However, as per a High Court order in United States, the sacked federal employees will still be keep employees in 6 government departments on paid leave for now.

Apart from California court, another lawsuit was filed at a court in Maryland which had also blocked Trump’s administration order to fire thousands of probationary federal employees, in order to cut government’s funding.

Elon Musk headed DOGE recommended sacking of thousands federal employees

Soon after Trump's inauguration, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by his close aide Elon Musk began its work to find areas where the government could have curtailed federal funding.

DOGE recommended President Donald Trump that thousands of federal workers, who were on probation, may be asked to leave. This was one of the measures which the new government department advised Donald Trump.

Apart from firing federal employees, DOGE recommended to stop funding for USAID. It also discovered that majority from lakhs of citizens who were enrolled on government's welfare schemes had already died, unearthing a major scam during the previous Biden-led administration.

The Trump government accepted a majority of recommendations suggested by Musk's DOGE including cutting funding for war-torn Ukraine.

During a recent interview, Elon Musk said that their target was to reduce government funding by a trillion dollars, in order to reduce debt, inflation and restructure the finances within the first 130 days under Trump's second term at the White House and they were very much on track.