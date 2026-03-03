US Suspends Peshawar Consulate Operations As Violent Protests Grip Pakistan After Khamenei's Death

Islamabad: The US Consulate General in Peshawar has temporarily suspended its operations effective March 2 due to security concerns, the US Embassy in Islamabad said.

In the meantime, the Embassy will continue to provide all routine and emergency consular services for US citizens.

The move comes amid ongoing disruptions and traffic diversions around the US Consulate General offices in Karachi and Lahore in view of the prevailing security situation due to countrywide protests over the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli attacks against Iran.

At least 10 people were killed in Karachi and two in Islamabad after clashes between protesters and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi, Dawn News reported. The Pakistani law enforcement personnel resorted to teargas shelling and baton-charge to control the situation.

As a result, both consulates have announced the cancellation of all US visa and American Citizen Services appointments scheduled for Tuesday, March 3.

While operations are suspended in Peshawar, the US Embassy in Islamabad is set to resume normal consular services on March 3.

"The US Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore continue to limit movements for all US government personnel throughout the country due to ongoing security issues," said the US Embassy in a statement.

The US Embassy also issued a safety advisory urging US citizens in Pakistan to stay informed of local developments and take necessary precautions.

"We advise US citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news, observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds, and ensuring your STEP (Smart Traveler Enrollment Program) registration is up to date," the statement continued.

This came against the backdrop of coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.