Trump Targets Iran's Trade Partners With Immediate 25% Tariff Amid Massive Crackdown On Anti-Government Protests

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran, effective immediately, amidst ongoing massive anti-government protests. Trump announced the decision on Truth Social, targeting nations that continue to trade with Tehran, citing concerns over Iran's recent crackdown on anti-government protests, which allegedly resulted in death of at least 599 people.

The tariff, imposed under Trump's executive powers, is expected to impact major economies like China, Brazil, Turkey, Russia, India and others, which have major trade ties with Iran. While the White House hasn't provided detailed implementation plans, analysts warn of possible ripple effects on energy prices and international trade relations. The tariffs are effective immediately, and the White House has warned that this order is "final and conclusive".

The fresh move marks Trump's latest salvo in his ongoing trade battles, following previous tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles. The administration's ‘maximum pressure’ approach is to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional influence, but the experts suggested that it may backfire, harming global economic stability.

Now, with the announcement of 25% tariffs on countries doing business with Tehran, the Iranian government is bracing for a possible crippling economic blow. The Trump administration's move comes amid a crackdown on anti-government protests, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 599 people and the detention of over 10,600 others.

Amidst the escalating tensions, Iran's leaders have vowed to resist US pressure, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning that any attack on Iran would be met with retaliation against US military bases and Israel. The Iranian authorities have also warned protesters that they will be considered "enemies of God", a charge that carries the death penalty. The government's grip on power appears tenuous, with protests spreading across the country and the economy in crisis.

On the other hand, Trump's administration is weighing a range of responses, including cyberattacks and direct strikes by the US or Israel. The US President has made it clear that he is willing to take drastic action, saying, "If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they've never been hit before."

Iran's Unrest And Govt's Crackdown

The Iranian security forces have been accused of using excessive force against protesters, with reports of live ammunition, shotgun blasts, and heavy machine gun fire. The hospitals in Tehran and Isfahan are flooded with injured protesters, many with gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and abdomen.

The protests, which began on December 28, were triggered by economic grievances, including the collapse of the Iranian rial currency and soaring prices. However, they have quickly evolved into a major challenge to the theocratic regime, with protestors calling for an end to clerical rule. "I think the next three days will be crucial," said Trita Parsi, a Washington-based analyst of Iran.

He added, “But even if they manage to clamp down violently on the protests, it will only give them a short respite unless they do something very significant, including potentially replacing Iran's supreme leader. But even that may prove insufficient.”

Economic Fallout And Global Effects Of Protests

Several countries across the globe have condemned the Iranian government's actions, with the European Union (EU) imposing sanctions on Iranian officials responsible for the violence. On the other hand, the US has also threatened military action if the crackdown continues, with Trump stating that Iran's leaders are "starting to cross" a red line.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has insisted that Tehran is "open to diplomacy", but warned that talks must be based on mutual interests and concerns, not one-sided, unilateral and based on dictation. "We are not seeking war, but are fully prepared for war," Araghchi said, adding that Iran would retaliate against any US attack.