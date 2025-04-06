US Tariffs Prompt Global Concern! Over 50 Countries Seek Trade Negotiations, Claims Trump Administration

Washington: The imposition of sweeping US tariffs by the Trump administration appears to have caused panic throughout the global economy, prompting a flurry of reactions from countries around the world. Meanwhile, in a bid to defend the new tariffs, top US officials, including National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have taken to the Sunday morning talk shows to reassure the public and investors that the economic disruptions are merely a short-term fallout.

According to Hassett, more than 50 countries have reached out to the White House to initiate trade talks, a development that underlines the massive impact of the US tariffs on global trade. According to the US official, the surge in diplomatic efforts is a clear indication that countries are eager to negotiate and find mutually beneficial solutions. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has taken a proactive approach, offering zero tariffs as a basis for talks with the US.

The Taiwanese president's move to negotiate with the US offering zero tariffs proves that several countries across globe are eager to remove trade barriers and increasing investments in the US.

Economic Implications

Notably, the introduction of broad tariffs on US imports has triggered retaliatory measures from China, leading to fears of a global trade war and recession. The US stock market has plummeted by around 10% in the two days since the tariffs were announced, with market analysts and investors attributing the decline to the aggressive push on tariffs. However, Hassett and Bessent argued that the tariffs are a savvy repositioning of the US in the global trade order, aimed at promoting fair trade practices.

US Officials Downplay Recession Fears

Despite the gloomy economic outlook, Bessent expressed optimism about the US economy, citing stronger-than-anticipated jobs growth. "We could see from the jobs number on Friday, that was well above expectations, that we are moving forward, so I see no reason that we have to price in a recession," Bessent said. Hassett also downplayed concerns about the impact on consumers, suggesting that exporters would likely lower prices to maintain market share.

The experts stated that as the global economy navigates this period of uncertainty, the US tariffs have set off a chain reaction that will have far-reaching consequences. While top US officials are trying to reassure the public and investors, the reality is that the economic implications of these tariffs will be closely watched in the coming weeks and months.