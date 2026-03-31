US Tech Companies On Alert As Iran Threatens Attacks On Microsoft, Apple, Google & Tesla Offices From April 1

Tehran: The escalating conflict between Iran and the United States has taken another dramatic turn, with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issuing a stern warning to major US tech companies, including Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Tesla. Threatening to attack, Iran labelled these companies as "legitimate targets" in response to alleged US and Israeli action, calling it "terrorist operations".

The IRGC has advised the employees of these US firms to leave the workplaces and urged residents within a 1 km radius to move to safer areas, effective from 8 pm Tehran time on April 1.

The Iranian military's warning comes amidst heightened tensions in West Asia, with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issuing a strong warning to Iran, stating that the country should agree to a deal with the United States or face intensified military action. Hegseth asserted that President Donald Trump "doesn't bluff" and "does not back down", urging Iran's new leadership to act wisely.

The IRGC's statement accused American ICT and AI firms of playing a central role in designing and executing assassinations, announcing that for every act of terror in Iran, the corresponding facilities of these companies will be struck.

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Iran's Warning To Tech Companies

In its warning, the IRGC has named several major global firms, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla, as possible targets. The statement warned that these companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each “terror act” in Iran, starting from 8 pm Tehran time on Wednesday. The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency has published a list of offices and infrastructure run by these companies, claiming they are linked to Israel and used for military purposes.

Earlier, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran that the country should agree to a deal with the United States or face intensified military action. Hegseth stated that President Trump is willing to make a deal, but Iran's new leadership should recognize that the US will not back down.

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"The new regime should be wiser than the last. Trump is willing to make a deal, and the terms are known to them. If Iran is not willing, then the United States Department of Defense will continue with even greater intensity," Hegseth said.

Iran Denies Talks With US

Meanwhile, Iran has denied engaging in any official talks with Washington, stating that it only received "excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries" and denied taking part in Pakistani-led mediation efforts. The Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai asserted that the US initiated the conflict.