US to Establish ‘Office of Remigration’ to Deport Immigrants, Says Report

The U.S. State Department is planning to establish a new "Office of Remigration" as part of a broader overhaul, a move aligned with the Trump administration’s ambition to deport millions of immigrants. This information is based on a report from Axios which relies on a source within the State Department.

This proposal marks a major shift in the department’s approach — from assisting refugees to prioritizing the removal of immigrants — and has already sparked alarm due to the term “remigration,” which has troubling associations in Europe, as per the report.

From Refugee Aid to Removal

The Office of Remigration would be housed within the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, historically known for its role in supporting refugee programs. Under the proposed plan, the department would dramatically reduce domestic staffing, even beyond the 15% cut floated in April.

Additionally, several offices related to America's presence in Afghanistan — including those that have helped resettle Afghan allies who supported U.S. military operations — would be eliminated under this reorganization.

A Term with Controversial Origins

While the State Department has not offered a detailed definition of “remigration,” critics point out that the word carries dark connotations. In Europe, “remigration” is often used by far-right political parties and influencers to advocate for the forced return of non-white immigrants and their children, regardless of birthplace or citizenship.

The term has been championed by figures like Austria’s Herbert Kickl and Germany’s Alice Weidel of the AfD party.

Reactions and Concerns

Although the State Department has not issued a public statement explaining the role and responsibilities of the proposed office, the choice of language and the timing of the overhaul have raised red flags among immigration advocates and political analysts.

By using the term “remigration,” the Trump administration’s critics warn that the U.S. risks adopting a framework used by extremists abroad, even as domestic immigration policy debates grow more polarized.

What’s Next

The plan is still in the proposal stage, and further details are expected in the coming weeks. But the creation of an “Office of Remigration” would represent a dramatic pivot in the State Department’s mission — from protecting vulnerable populations to orchestrating mass deportations.