US to Slash Troop Levels in Syria Below 1,000

The United States will significantly reduce its military presence in Syria in the coming months, bringing troop levels below 1,000, the Pentagon confirmed Friday.

This move marks a notable shift in American involvement in the war-torn country, where foreign powers like Iran, Russia, Turkey, and the U.S. maintain strategic footholds.

Pentagon: ISIS Threat Has Been Diminished

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced the decision Friday afternoon, saying it reflects progress in the fight against ISIS.

“The significant steps we have made toward degrading ISIS' appeal and operational capability regionally and globally,” Parnell said, are what made this reduction possible.

According to reports from the New York Times, three small American operating bases in northeast Syria will be closed as part of the downsizing.

Not a Full Withdrawal—Yet

Although President Trump had once pushed for a full withdrawal of American forces from Syria during his first term, the latest changes represent a partial step in that direction.

The Pentagon previously disclosed in December that around 2,000 U.S. troops were stationed in Syria—more than the commonly cited figure of 900.

Increased U.S. Military Activity Elsewhere

While the U.S. is scaling back in Syria, military efforts are expanding elsewhere in the Middle East under U.S. Central Command.

Two U.S. aircraft carriers—the Carl Vinson and Harry S. Truman—have been launching airstrikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. Patriot missile defense systems have also been repositioned from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East.