US, Ukrainian And European Officials Meet In Geneva For Talks On Peace Plan

Geneva: Ukrainian, U.S. and European officials gathered in Geneva on Sunday to discuss a draft plan presented by Washington to end the war in Ukraine, after Kyiv and its allies voiced alarm over what they saw as major concessions to the aggressor Russia. On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had until Thursday to approve the 28-point plan, which calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits on its military and renounce ambitions to join NATO.

For many Ukrainians, including soldiers fighting on the front lines, such terms would amount to capitulation after nearly four years of fighting in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two. On Saturday, Trump said the current proposal for ending the war is not his final offer. Since the plan was announced, there has been considerable confusion about who was involved in drawing it up. European allies said they had not been consulted.

Before heading to Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted in a post on X that Washington had authored the plan. He posted the remark after Republican Senator Mike Rounds said Rubio had called him and other senators and explained it was a proposal the U.S. had received and passed on to Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X that Ukraine's allies were ready to work on the plan, but that before doing so, "...it would be good to know for sure who is the author of the plan and where it was created."

Top officials in Geneva

A U.S. official said Rubio and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived on Sunday for the talks in Geneva."We hope to iron out the final details...to draft a deal that is advantageous to them (Ukraine)," a U.S. official said. "Nothing will be agreed on until the two presidents get together," the official said, referring to Trump and Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy welcomed the diplomatic efforts in Geneva, saying that he hoped they would lead to a result."The bloodshed must be stopped, and we must ensure that the war is never reignited," he said on X.

Ahead of the hastily convened Geneva gathering, there were also constructive talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials, the U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would speak to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Monday about Ukraine and share the outcome with European and U.S. leaders and allies.

A Perilous moment for Ukraine

The draft plan, which includes many of Russia's key demands and offers only vague assurances to Ukraine of "robust security guarantees", comes at a perilous moment for the country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that Ukraine's borders cannot be changed by force, its army cannot be left vulnerable to attack and that the European Union must have a central role in a Ukraine peace deal.

Russia has been making gains along the front in the east and south of Ukraine, albeit slowly and, according to Western and Ukrainian officials, the advances have been extremely costly in terms of lives lost. The transportation hub of Pokrovsk has been partially taken by Russian forces, and Ukrainian commanders say they do not have enough soldiers to prevent small, persistent incursions.

Ukraine's power and gas facilities have been pummelled by drone and missile attacks, meaning millions of people are without water, heating and power for hours each day. Zelenskiy himself has been under pressure domestically after a major corruption scandal broke out, ensnaring some of his ministers and people in his close entourage.

Kyiv had taken heart in recent weeks after the United States tightened sanctions on Russia's oil sector, the main source of funding for the war, while its own long-range drone and missile strikes have caused considerable damage to the industry. But the draft peace plan has caused major concern as it appears to hand the diplomatic advantage back to Moscow. Ukraine relies heavily on U.S. intelligence and weapons to sustain its war against Russia.

Europeans draft plan based on the US proposal

Convoys of diplomatic vehicles shuttled through Geneva on Sunday morning as the talks were about to get underway. U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was also in Geneva for the talks, while Ukraine's delegation is led by the head of Zelenskiy's office, Andriy Yermak.

Yermak said his delegation met with the national security advisers from Britain, France and Germany and would next hold talks with the United States. European and other Western leaders have said the U.S. peace plan was a basis for talks to end the war but needed "additional work". A German government source said a European draft peace plan, which is based on the U.S. proposal, had been sent to Ukraine and to the U.S. administration.