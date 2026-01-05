Updated 5 January 2026 at 19:23 IST
US-Venezuela LIVE Updates: Handcuffed Nicolas Maduro Arrives at NY Court for First Appearance Since Ouster
Live updates on ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's arraignment in New York federal court on narco-terrorism and drug trafficking charges after U.S. capture. President Trump threatens potential actions against Colombia, Mexico, and others amid international backlash and UN scrutiny.
New York: Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is set to make his first appearance Monday in an American courtroom on the narco-terrorism charges the Trump administration used to justify capturing him and bringing him to New York.
Maduro and his wife are expected to appear at noon before a judge for a brief, but required, legal proceeding that will likely kick off a prolonged legal fight over whether he can be put on trial in the U.S. The couple will be brought from a Brooklyn jail to a Manhattan courthouse just around the corner from the one where President Donald Trump was convicted in 2024 of falsifying business records.
Maduro’s lawyers are expected to contest the legality of his arrest, arguing that he is immune from prosecution as a sovereign head of state.
5 January 2026 at 19:23 IST
Delcy Rodriguez Becomes Venezuela’s Interim President After Maduro’s Ouster
US-Venezuela LIVE Updates: Following Maduro's ouster, Delcy Rodriguez has assumed the interim presidency of Venezuela with the backing of the high court and military, cementing power within his former administration.
5 January 2026 at 19:18 IST
The Heavily Protected Armored Vehicle That Moved Maduro To Court
US-Venezuela LIVE Updates: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was escorted to court in a Lenco BearCat armoured vehicle, a move that drew attention for its special security detail. It is a heavily armoured tactical vehicle, highlighting the heightened security surrounding it as Maduro faces mounting domestic and international attention over his judicial proceedings.
5 January 2026 at 19:13 IST
Venezuela's Maduro reaches federal courthouse in New York after being captured by US
US-Venezuela LIVE Updates: Maduro and his wife are expected to appear at noon before a judge for a brief, but required, legal proceeding that will likely kick off a prolonged legal fight over whether he can be put on trial in the U.S. As a criminal defendant in the U.S. legal system, Maduro will have the same rights as any other person accused of a crime including the right to a trial by a jury of regular New Yorkers. But he’ll also be nearly but not quite unique.
