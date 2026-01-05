US-Venezuela LIVE Updates: Handcuffed Nicolas Maduro Arrives at NY Court for First Appearance Since Ouster

US-Venezuela LIVE Updates: Handcuffed Nicolás Maduro Arrives at NY Court for First Appearance Since Ouster | Image: Republic

New York: Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is set to make his first appearance Monday in an American courtroom on the narco-terrorism charges the Trump administration used to justify capturing him and bringing him to New York.

Maduro and his wife are expected to appear at noon before a judge for a brief, but required, legal proceeding that will likely kick off a prolonged legal fight over whether he can be put on trial in the U.S. The couple will be brought from a Brooklyn jail to a Manhattan courthouse just around the corner from the one where President Donald Trump was convicted in 2024 of falsifying business records.

Maduro’s lawyers are expected to contest the legality of his arrest, arguing that he is immune from prosecution as a sovereign head of state.