'Vice President JD Vance and a US Delegation are Set To Land in Islamabad Within Hours,' Says US Media

Islamabad: United States Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by a high-level American delegation, is expected to land in Pakistan’s capital within the next few hours, according to multiple US media reports.

The visit comes at a critical time as both nations seek to strengthen bilateral ties and address key regional and global issues. While official details of the agenda remain limited, sources suggest the discussions are likely to focus on counter-terrorism cooperation, economic partnerships, and stability in South Asia.

This marks a significant high-level engagement between the United States and Pakistan, signaling renewed diplomatic momentum between the two countries.

Further updates on the Vice President’s itinerary and outcomes of the meetings are awaited as the delegation prepares to touch down in Islamabad.