US Vice President JD Vance to visit India

US Vice President JD Vance and the Second Family will travel to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24, according to a statement released by the Vice President’s office. The visit aims to strengthen economic cooperation and discuss shared geopolitical priorities with leaders in both countries.

During the India leg of the trip, Vice President Vance will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discussions expected to cover a broad range of bilateral and global issues.

“The Vice President will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country,” the official statement said.

In addition to official meetings, the Second Family will take part in cultural engagements at key historical and heritage sites in India. While specific details of these visits have not been released, officials say the engagements will highlight the cultural bonds between the two democracies.

The Vice President’s trip comes at a time of growing collaboration between India and the United States in areas such as defense, technology, and trade. Analysts say the visit underscores Washington’s commitment to its strategic partnership with New Delhi.