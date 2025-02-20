US Vice President JD Vance Warns UK Could Become ‘First Islamist Country With Nuclear Weapons’

Washington DC: US Vice President JD Vance has raised eyebrows with his recent remarks, warning that the United Kingdom (UK) might become “the first truly Islamist country with nuclear weapons” since the Labour Party took over the control. Experts feel that JD Vance’s comments, aimed squarely at the rising influence of the Labour Party under the leadership of Keir Starmer. Meanwhile, his remarks have ignited a fierce debate across both the UK and international political arena.

The US Vice President, who is known for his blunt rhetoric and strong stances on issues related to immigration and foreign policy, made the claims during a public appearance. His statement, which has been widely shared on social media, stressed his growing concern about the potential for the Labour Party’s policies to shift the UK’s political and social affairs in ways that he believes could pose risks to the country's identity.

He even lashed out at the Joe Biden administration for not caring about the dangers of the UK turning into an Islamist country with nuclear weapons. The Republican politician seems to suggest that Labour's open stance on immigration, multiculturalism, and its perceived ties with certain Islamic communities could ultimately transform the UK's political climate in a way that would be incompatible with its nuclear capability and traditional Western values.

The US VP's comments, however, have also been met with backlash, with many accusing him of inflaming Islamophobic sentiments and engaging in divisive rhetoric. Critics argue that Vance's comments misrepresent the UK's current political situation and wrongly stigmatise Muslim communities, who form an integral part of British society. They also point out that the Labour Party, under Keir Starmer, has consistently championed secularism, democracy, and the protection of individual freedoms.