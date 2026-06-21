US VP JD Vance Lands in Switzerland for High-Stakes Iran Nuclear Talks Amid Trump Threatening Tolls in Hormuz

Geneva, Switzerland: United States Vice President JD Vance arrived in Geneva on Sunday for urgent diplomatic discussions aimed at reviving a nuclear agreement with Iran, even as President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning that the US could impose tolls on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz if a deal cannot be reached.

Vance, leading the US delegation, touched down at Geneva International Airport amid heavy security. He is expected to hold preliminary meetings with European counterparts and intermediaries before engaging more directly with Iranian representatives in the coming days. The talks come at a critical juncture, with tensions in the Persian Gulf rising over Iran’s nuclear program and its regional activities.

Speaking from the White House earlier today, President Trump reiterated his hardline stance.

“If we don’t get a real deal -- not the old, weak one -- that stops Iran from building nuclear weapons and behaving like terrorists, then we’re going to start charging them tolls in the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said.

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“That water is a major international shipping lane, and the US Navy has kept it safe for decades. It’s only fair that those who benefit pay their share,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which roughly one-fifth of global oil passes, has long been a flashpoint. Trump’s threat of tolls represents a novel form of economic leverage, effectively suggesting US control over passage fees could be used as a bargaining chip.

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European diplomats have expressed cautious optimism about the Vance-led talks while privately voicing concerns over potential disruptions to energy markets. Oil prices rose slightly in early trading following Trump’s remarks.

Iranian officials have so far responded coolly to the US overture, with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson stating that any negotiations must respect Iran’s “legitimate rights” and lead to the lifting of sanctions. Tehran has consistently denied pursuing nuclear weapons.