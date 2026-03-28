US Wants Global Plan To Keep Hormuz Open After Strikes End, Calls For Allies To Secure Hormuz

Paris: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that a response from Tehran to the US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in the region could come "at any moment", while also urging US allies to play a greater role in securing the Strait of Hormuz in the post-war period.

Speaking after a G7 foreign ministers' meeting here, Rubio said Washington is awaiting a reply to a 15-point proposal put forward by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

"We haven't gotten it yet. Look, we've got messages. We've had an exchange of messages and indications from the Iranian system, whatever is left of it, about a willingness to talk about certain things," Rubio said, noting that key details remain unclear regarding potential negotiations.

"Who was it that we would be talking to? What will we be talking about, and when? When will we be talking?" the US Secretary of State added.

According to Rubio, clarity on these issues could come soon.

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"Those answers could be coming at any moment," he said, suggesting it may happen as early as today or tomorrow.

Earlier on Thursday, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal given to Iran has been circulated and if a deal happens, “it will be great for the country of Iran, for the entire region and the world at large.”

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"Immediately after this thing ends and we're done with our objectives, one of the immediate challenges we're going to face is an Iran that may decide that they want to set up a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Not only is this illegal, it's unacceptable, it's dangerous to the world, and it's important that the world have a plan to confront it," Rubio said.

He noted that while the United States would remain involved in ensuring maritime security, allies have significant stakes and are expected to play a larger role and added that partner nations appeared receptive to the proposal.

Rubio's remarks come in the context of a new report from the Shipping News website, Lloyd's List, suggesting that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) imposed a de facto 'toll booth' in the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia has put enormous stress on one of the key global shipping routes.