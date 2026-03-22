'US Will Obliterate Iran's Power Plants...': Trump Gives 48 Hour Deadline To Open Strait of Hormuz

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran of obliterating its power plants if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump gave Iran precisely 48 hours for the job.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Meanwhile, US Central Command said that they were clear in their objectives of eliminating Iran's ability to project power against Americans.

It said, "U.S. forces remain centered on very clear military objectives in eliminating Iran's ability to project power against Americans, and against its neighbors."

Meanwhile, Major General Seyed Majid Moosavi, head of Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force, said on Saturday (local time) that Iran now dominates the skies of the occupied territories. Moosavi said that the upcoming waves of attacks in those skies would leave the US and Israel 'dumbfounded'.

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In a post on X, Moosavi said, "From this moment, I declare the missile dominance of Iran's sons over the skies of the occupied territories. The new tactics and launch systems employed in the upcoming waves will leave the American-Zionist commanders dumbfounded. Tonight, the skies over the south of the occupied territories will remain illuminated for hours."

Meanwhile, Speaker of Iranian Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, said that if Israeli skies are defenceless.

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In a post on X, he said, "If the Israeli regime fails to intercept the missiles in the highly protected Dimona area, it is operationally a sign of entering a new phase of the battle: Israel's skies are defenseless. As a result, it seems the time has come to implement the next pre-designed plans. Happy Nowruz to the Iranian nation."