US Withdraws USD 10M Bounty to Capture Syria's New Leader After Damascus Talks

Washington: US diplomat Barbara Leaf revealed that the United States has announced the withdrawal of a USD 10 million reward for the capture of Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new leader and head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, Al Jazeera reported.

The decision came after discussions in Damascus, marking the first visit by US officials to Syria since President Bashar al-Assad was ousted earlier this month.

Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, revealed the development following a meeting with al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, and other officials in Syria's transitional administration.

Leaf stated that the US received "positive messages" during the talks, including assurances that HTS would prevent any "terrorist" threats. "Based on our discussion, I told him we would not be pursuing the Rewards for Justice reward offer that has been in effect for some years," Leaf said.

The discussions in Damascus highlight a significant shift in US diplomatic efforts toward Syria. HTS, which led the offensive that removed Assad from power, was designated a "terrorist" organisation by the US in 2018 due to its ties with al-Qaeda.

However, Leaf emphasised the importance of inclusion during Syria's transitional period, saying, "We fully support a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that results in an inclusive and representative government which respects the rights of all Syrians, including women, and Syria's diverse ethnic and religious communities."

While the US has not lifted HTS's designation as a terrorist group, the talks suggest a cautious approach to fostering stability in the region. The designation imposes sanctions but does not restrict US officials from engaging in dialogue, reported Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera's Rosiland Jordan highlighted that the decision to drop the reward is not a direct exchange but aims to facilitate discussions that could lead to a "productive, safe, and secure Syria."

Efforts to resolve cases of missing Americans were also a focus of the talks. Journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared near Damascus in 2012, remains a central concern for US officials.

HTS has reportedly expressed willingness to assist in locating Tice, reaffirming their commitment during the dialogue. "Again, not a quid pro quo, but a chance for the Americans and the Syrians to really talk about how they can work together in the weeks and months ahead," Jordan added.

Simultaneously, the US military continues its operations in Syria, targeting remnants of ISIL (ISIS). On Friday, the US conducted an airstrike in Deir ez-Zor, killing an ISIL leader, Abu Yusif, also known as Mahmud. The strike occurred in a region previously under Syrian government and Russian control.

"As stated before, the United States -- working with allies and partners in the region -- will not allow ISIS to take advantage of the current situation in Syria and reconstitute," said CENTCOM commander Erik Kurilla.

Despite the changing political dynamics, the US has maintained approximately 2,000 troops in Syria. The Pentagon has indicated no immediate plans to withdraw forces, citing ISIL's continued presence as a significant threat. Kurilla stressed the urgency of preventing ISIS from regrouping and attempting to free over 8,000 operatives detained in Syrian facilities.