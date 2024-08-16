sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • US /
  • After Assassination Attempt, Secret Service Decides to Use Bulletproof Glass to Protect Trump

Published 17:37 IST, August 16th 2024

After Assassination Attempt, Secret Service Decides to Use Bulletproof Glass to Protect Trump

This type of bulletproof glass is typically available to sitting presidents and vice presidents and is usually transported using military aircraft.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Donald Trump Defiantly Pumps His Fist Moments After Surviving Assassination Bid | VIDEO
Donald Trump Defiantly Pumps His Fist Moments After Surviving Assassination Bid | VIDEO | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:37 IST, August 16th 2024