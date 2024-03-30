A United Airlines Boeing 787 flight was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Upstate New York on Friday | Image: Reuters

New York: A United Airlines Boeing 787 flight was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Upstate New York on Friday. The Newark-bound flight from Tel Aviv was diverted to New York Stewart International Airport. As per reports, 'extreme turbulence' led to the flight diversion. The heavy turbulence reportedly left as many as 22 passengers on board injured.

As per reports, 'high winds' led to the extreme turbulence that prompted the emergency landing.

According to reports, there were 312 passengers on board the Boeing 787 and seven of them were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Another 15 of the passengers were treated on site for injuries sustained during the flight, local media outlets reported.

Passengers on board reportedly complained of nausea and some said they had chest pains due to the turbulence. No severe injuries have been reported.

An FAA statement said, “United Airlines Flight 85 landed safely at New York Stewart International Airport around 6:45 p.m. local time on Friday, March 29, after the crew reported a passenger medical emergency The Boeing 787 departed from Tel Aviv and was en route to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information.”