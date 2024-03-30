×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Donald Trump Posts Image of Joe Biden Tied-Up in Pick-Up Truck | Video Surfaces

The video was posted with a caption, “3/28/24 | LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK…”

Reported by: Digital Desk
Donald Trump Posts Video of Joe Biden 'Kidnapped', Tied With Rope | WATCH
Trump shared the video on Truth Social, a social media platform created by a firm founded by Donald Trump. | Image:Truth Social
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming US Presidential Elections slated to be held this year, presumptive Republican nominee  Donald Trump, in a unique manner, has signalled that he will not shy away from adopting tactics to target his opponents.

In his unique style, he posted a video featuring an image of US President Joe Biden wherein he can be seen lying at the back of a pickup truck, with his hands tied. He shared the video on Truth Social, a social media platform created by a firm founded by Donald Trump.

The video was posted with a caption, “3/28/24 | LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK…”

Trump has drawn criticism over the video. The Biden campaign swiftly condemned the video for suggesting physical harm to the sitting Democratic president. Biden has portrayed his likely 2024 opponent as someone who freely evokes Nazi imagery with regard to immigrants, while also stressing in speeches that Trump's efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 elections ultimately led to an assault on the US Capitol.

"Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it's time people take him seriously — just ask the Capitol police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6," news agency AP quoted Michael Tyler, the Biden campaign's communications director, as saying.

Recently, Trump arrived in New York to attend the funeral of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller who was shot dead in Far Rockway, Queens, on March 25.

Media reports suggest that during his visit he also addressed a group of cops, highlighting the need to curb crime and restore the ‘law and order’ situation in the country.

Trump’s rhetoric has always caught the attention of people over his aggressive language and the potential to incite violence in political circles.

Studies have found that there has been a link between Trump’s aggressive language and a rise in acts of political violence in the US. This includes a range of incidents, from threats and harassment to physical attacks, according to reports. 
 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 07:50 IST

