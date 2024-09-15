Published 18:01 IST, September 15th 2024
Harris Declares U.S. Ready to Move Past Hate, Takes Aim at Trump
Harris' comments were a direct challenge to Trump’s “concepts of a plan” on healthcare, contrasting them with the concrete plans of the current administration.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Harris and Biden Criticize Trump, Call for Unity at Phoenix Awards | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:01 IST, September 15th 2024