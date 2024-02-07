Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Nancy Pelosi Under Fire for Claim Russia Behind Palestine Protests, Ceasefire ‘Mr Putin’s Message’

Protesters' calls for a ceasefire in Gaza is 'Mr. Putin’s message', Pelosi claimed.

Digital Desk
Nancy Pelosi Putin Russia Gaza protests
Ex US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has come under fire for suggesting that the pro-Palestine protests globally have “connection with Russia.” At an an interview on the American broadcaster CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ former House Speaker made explosive claims that the Palestinian demonstrations sparked worldwide were “connected with Russia.” Pelosi, however, did not providing robust evidence for her claims.

Protesters ‘connected to Russia’: Pelosi, calling for an FBI probe

She went on to add that the calls for ceasefire in the Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip was the message of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that was being echoed. She was asked if the Palestinian protesters were the Russian plants, to this, the former US House Speaker said that some, amongst them, maybe “organic.”  “I don’t think they’re plants,” she responded. “I think some financing should be investigated. And I want to ask the FBI to investigate that.”

We have to think about what we’re doing, and what we have to do is try to stop the suffering in Gaza, but for them to call for a ceasefire is Mr. Putin’s message, Pelosi claimed. 

Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see. I think some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia, she went on to add.

Pelosi was asked about her opinion on whether Biden might lose the support from young Arab-American voters in the upcoming 2024 elections for his backing for Israel’s war and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pelosi’s remarks sparked backlash from the Arab American communities, with some describing her comments as “delusional.” Pelosi’s remark that Americans protesting for a ceasefire in the Gaza fighting are “working with Vladimir Putin” are delusional and without any evidence, they said.

The spokesperson for Pelosi elaborated on her remarks saying that the former House Speaker “supported and defended” the right to peaceful protest. He added that Pelosi was suggesting connection of pro-Palestine protests with Russia owing to the “history of foreign adversaries meddling in American politics to affect elections.”

“Informed by three decades on the House Intelligence Committee, Speaker Pelosi is acutely aware of how foreign adversaries meddle in American politics to sow division and impact our elections, and she wants to see further investigation ahead of the 2024 election,” the spokesperson said.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

